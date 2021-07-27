Calhoun County confirms first identified case of the Delta COVID-19 variant

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Calhoun County Public Health Department (CCPHD) confirmed the first case of the Delta COVID-19 variant identified in a case of an individual living in Calhoun County. At this time, CCPHD is conducting contact tracing and disease investigation related to the case.

According to CDC, it shows that the Delta variant may be significantly more transmissible than other variants.

The Calhoun County Public Health Department is urging individuals to continue to take precautions against COVID-19.

Recommendations include:

Get fully vaccinated

Wear a mask around others if not vaccinated; especially in crowded indoor areas

Stay six feet apart from others if not vaccinated

Wash hands often

Stay home when you feel ill. Get tested if you have symptoms

Ventilate indoor spaces

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.