Calhoun County confirms first identified case of the Delta COVID-19 variant
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 5:40 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Calhoun County Public Health Department (CCPHD) confirmed the first case of the Delta COVID-19 variant identified in a case of an individual living in Calhoun County. At this time, CCPHD is conducting contact tracing and disease investigation related to the case.
According to CDC, it shows that the Delta variant may be significantly more transmissible than other variants.
The Calhoun County Public Health Department is urging individuals to continue to take precautions against COVID-19.
Recommendations include:
- Get fully vaccinated
- Wear a mask around others if not vaccinated; especially in crowded indoor areas
- Stay six feet apart from others if not vaccinated
- Wash hands often
- Stay home when you feel ill. Get tested if you have symptoms
- Ventilate indoor spaces
