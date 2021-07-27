Advertisement

Calhoun County confirms first identified case of the Delta COVID-19 variant

delta variant
delta variant(KY3)
By Rachel Hyams
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 5:40 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Calhoun County Public Health Department (CCPHD) confirmed the first case of the Delta COVID-19 variant identified in a case of an individual living in Calhoun County. At this time, CCPHD is conducting contact tracing and disease investigation related to the case.

According to CDC, it shows that the Delta variant may be significantly more transmissible than other variants.

The Calhoun County Public Health Department is urging individuals to continue to take precautions against COVID-19.

Recommendations include:

  • Get fully vaccinated
  • Wear a mask around others if not vaccinated; especially in crowded indoor areas
  • Stay six feet apart from others if not vaccinated
  • Wash hands often
  • Stay home when you feel ill. Get tested if you have symptoms
  • Ventilate indoor spaces

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Michigan State Police logo.
MSP investigating fatal crash that occurred Saturday evening
Fire at The Hub apartments in East Lansing
Postal Service hosting drive-through job fair in Lansing
Suspected drunk driver crashes into MSP vehicle, claims the life of canine
New study shows J & J vaccine way less effective against the dominating Delta variant

Latest News

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor
The Lansing City Council allocating funds to end racial injustice in the city
MSP has issued an Endangered Missing Alert for 15-year-old Aumaurie Chamberlain
Lansing Police Searching For Missing 15-Year-Old Girl
Trial of East Lansing orchard owner goes to federal court
Community rallies to help business open
New brewing company in Jackson opening after surviving pandemic woes