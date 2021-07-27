Blackhawks Obtain Veteran Goaltender

-LAS VEGAS (AP) - The Vegas Golden Knights have traded reigning Vezina Trophy-winning goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury to the Chicago Blackhawks. The return of a minor leaguer, Mikael Hakkarainen, indicates it was a salary dump. Among other goalie moves around the NHL, Vancouver’s Braden Holtby and San Jose’s Martin Jones will become free agents after going on buyout waivers.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.