Advertisement

Blackhawks Obtain Veteran Goaltender

FILE - Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) plays in the second period of...
FILE - Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) plays in the second period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Colorado Avalanche in Denver, in this Tuesday, June 8, 2021, file photo. Reigning Vezina Trophy-winning goaltender Marc Andre Fleury has been traded from Vegas to Chicago and is contemplating his future, according to his agent. Allan Walsh tweeted Tuesday, July 27, 2021, that Fleury had still not heard from the Golden Knights about the deal.AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-LAS VEGAS (AP) - The Vegas Golden Knights have traded reigning Vezina Trophy-winning goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury to the Chicago Blackhawks. The return of a minor leaguer, Mikael Hakkarainen, indicates it was a salary dump. Among other goalie moves around the NHL, Vancouver’s Braden Holtby and San Jose’s Martin Jones will become free agents after going on buyout waivers.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

New study shows J & J vaccine way less effective against the dominating Delta variant
Michigan State Police logo.
MSP investigating fatal crash that occurred Saturday evening
Fire at The Hub apartments in East Lansing
Postal Service hosting drive-through job fair in Lansing
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self

Latest News

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 03: Alex Ovechkin #8 of the Washington Capitals skates with the...
Ovechkin Re-Signs With Capitals
Alabama tailback Trent Richardson is the Southeastern Conference offensive player of the year...
Texas and Oklahoma Make SEC Request Formal
Simone Biles, of the United States, watches gymnasts perform after an apparent injury, at the...
Biles’ Next Move?
Arthur Ray
“Overcome adversity with intensity:” Former Spartan lineman preaches perseverance as new coach at Arkansas