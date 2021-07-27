Biles’ Next Move?

-TOKYO (AP) - Simone Biles says she will regroup tomorrow before deciding whether to defend her Olympic title in the all-around gymnastics final on Thursday. Biles withdrew from the team final today, after deciding following a shaky vault that she wasn’t in the right headspace to compete. Biles said later that she didn’t want to go into any of the events second-guessing herself. With Biles looking on, her teammates took the silver medal, as the Russian Olympic Committee gymnasts won the gold.

