Biles’ Next Move?

Simone Biles, of the United States, watches gymnasts perform after an apparent injury, at the...
Simone Biles, of the United States, watches gymnasts perform after an apparent injury, at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo. Biles withdrew from the team finals. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)(Ashley Landis | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
-TOKYO (AP) - Simone Biles says she will regroup tomorrow before deciding whether to defend her Olympic title in the all-around gymnastics final on Thursday. Biles withdrew from the team final today, after deciding following a shaky vault that she wasn’t in the right headspace to compete. Biles said later that she didn’t want to go into any of the events second-guessing herself. With Biles looking on, her teammates took the silver medal, as the Russian Olympic Committee gymnasts won the gold.

Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self

