8-year-old girl raises over $1,000 for the families of the three men that died at Faster Horses festival

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - An 8-year-old from Jackson is turning lemons into more than just lemonade. She is helping families who are dealing with a major tragedy.

8-year-old Faith Murdock wanted to help the families of three young men who died at the Faster Horses music festival, so she raised more than $1,000 at her lemonade stand in just four days.

“I go to my (great) grandma’s house to watch the news and when I heard about it, it made me feel sad,” Murdock said.

Murdock used a Facebook post to spread the word about the lemonade stand fundraiser. Her mom said she had about 50 messages a day later.

“I called my grandma and said, hey I don’t know if you’ve seen what she wrote on Facebook but you should go look at it, she wants to make a lemonade stand for those boys. My grandma looked and Faith took her last 28 dollars and went to the store and bought lemonade,” said Faith’s mother, Kayla Murdock.

Faith told her mom she just wanted to help the families during this hard time.

“Anything on the news that’s close to her heart or something sad she always wants to help; It makes me really proud,” Kayla Murdock said.

Kayla says she wasn’t surprised by her daughters actions.

“I was very excited for her coming up with something so great, I didn’t put it past her that she was a sweet kid,” Kayla Murdock said.

“It means a lot to me, they like to call me their little angel,” Faith Murdock said.

Faith Murdock told news 10 she will do another lemonade stand next weekend to help raise more money for the families.

Faith gave the money from the first lemonade stand to the go fund me page that was created for the three boys who died. The money from next weekend’s stand will be used to create a butterfly memorial garden for family members to come visit.

