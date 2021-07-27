Advertisement

2-year-old dies after falling from escalator in Colorado mall

A toddler died after falling over an escalator at a mall.
A toddler died after falling over an escalator at a mall.(KCNC, CNN)
By KCNC staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KCNC) - Colorado authorities are investigating the tragic death of a 2-year-old.

The child fell from his father’s arms while they were on an escalator at an Aurora shopping center Sunday afternoon.

“I was in one of the shoe stores and I heard a lot of screaming,” shopper Cesar Solorazano said. “I heard a lady screaming, then out of nowhere the shop owner ran outside. He was on the phone. I heard him saying that something happened, and he couldn’t close the store because he had guests. And then he looked at me, he told me what happened, that a little kid fell off the escalator.”

The boy was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead Monday.

Police say early indications show it appears to be a tragic accident.

Copyright 2021 KCNC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One killed in multi-vehicle crash in Jackson County
Michigan State Police logo.
MSP investigating fatal crash that occurred Saturday evening
Suspected drunk driver crashes into MSP vehicle, claims the life of canine
(Sarah Blakely Photos WLUC KP)
Man falls to death off Mackinac Island landmark
Lansing Police are searching for these suspects wanted in a car theft.
Lansing Police need your help finding two suspected car thieves

Latest News

Community rallies to help business open
New brewing company in Jackson opening after surviving pandemic woes
An American Airlines Boeing 737 Max taxis at Tulsa International Airport to fly to Dallas,...
Airlines cite concerns about fuel shortages at some airports
Community rallies to help business open
Community rallies to help business open
Shopper reacts after a two-year-old in Colorado dies falling from an escalator.
Shopper reacts to mall escalator accident involving death of 2-year-old