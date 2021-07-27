Advertisement

$2 Million in federal funds awarded to Capital Region International Airport

(WOWT)
By Rachel Hyams
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today, U.S. Senators Debbie Stabenow (MI) and Gary Peters (MI) announced that the U.S. Department of Transportation will be awarding $2,760,494 to Capital Region International Airport.

This funding will go toward costs related to operations, personnel, cleaning, sanitization, janitorial services, and combating the spread of pathogens at the airport.

“These investments will make air travel safer and more reliable,” said Senator Stabenow.

The funding will also help provide more jobs to communities looking to rebound from the pandemic.

“As we work to rebuild our economy back stronger from this pandemic, we must ensure that Michigan airports can continue connecting people, communities and businesses across our state by providing reliable, safe air travel,” said Senator Peters.

More information on the Department of Transportation Grant program can be found at http://www.dot.gov/grants.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Michigan State Police logo.
MSP investigating fatal crash that occurred Saturday evening
Fire at The Hub apartments in East Lansing
Postal Service hosting drive-through job fair in Lansing
New study shows J & J vaccine way less effective against the dominating Delta variant
Suspected drunk driver crashes into MSP vehicle, claims the life of canine

Latest News

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor
The Lansing City Council allocating funds to end racial injustice in the city
delta variant
Calhoun County confirms first identified case of the Delta COVID-19 variant
MSP has issued an Endangered Missing Alert for 15-year-old Aumaurie Chamberlain
Lansing Police Searching For Missing 15-Year-Old Girl
Trial of East Lansing orchard owner goes to federal court