$2 Million in federal funds awarded to Capital Region International Airport

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today, U.S. Senators Debbie Stabenow (MI) and Gary Peters (MI) announced that the U.S. Department of Transportation will be awarding $2,760,494 to Capital Region International Airport.

This funding will go toward costs related to operations, personnel, cleaning, sanitization, janitorial services, and combating the spread of pathogens at the airport.

“These investments will make air travel safer and more reliable,” said Senator Stabenow.

The funding will also help provide more jobs to communities looking to rebound from the pandemic.

“As we work to rebuild our economy back stronger from this pandemic, we must ensure that Michigan airports can continue connecting people, communities and businesses across our state by providing reliable, safe air travel,” said Senator Peters.

More information on the Department of Transportation Grant program can be found at http://www.dot.gov/grants.

