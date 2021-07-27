$13 million in federal funds going to Gerald R. Ford International Airport

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The U.S. Department of Transportation will be awarding $13,930,267 to Gerald R. Ford International Airport to assist with various costs. The funding comes from the American Rescue Plan and will go toward costs related to operations, personnel, cleaning, sanitization, janitorial services, and combating the spread of pathogens at the airport.

Senators Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow made the announcement Tuesday afternoon.

“As we work to rebuild our economy back stronger from this pandemic, we must ensure that Michigan airports can continue connecting people, communities and businesses across our state by providing reliable, safe air travel,” said Senator Peters. “I’m pleased to welcome this federal grant for the Gerald R. Ford International Airport, which we secured through the American Rescue Plan and will help cover staffing costs and improve airport operations.”

“These investments will make air travel safer and more reliable,” said Senator Stabenow. “It will help our communities rebound from the pandemic and encourage businesses to invest in the region and create jobs.”

More information on the Department of Transportation Grant program can be found at http://www.dot.gov/grants.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.