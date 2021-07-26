Weather Could Be An Olympics Issue

-TOKYO (AP) - The Tokyo Olympics have been delayed by the pandemic and then opened under oppressive heat, and now a typhoon is on the way. It’s forecast to disrupt at least some of the Games. The Japanese say not to worry because in U.S. terms, the incoming weather is just a mid-grade tropical storm. But archery, rowing and sailing have already adjusted their schedules in anticipation of heavy rain. The surfers are hoping a storm brings some tasty waves to competition.

