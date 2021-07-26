Advertisement

Weather Could Be An Olympics Issue

Fireworks illuminate over the National Stadium during the opening ceremony of the 2020 Summer...
Fireworks illuminate over the National Stadium during the opening ceremony of the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo.(AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
-TOKYO (AP) - The Tokyo Olympics have been delayed by the pandemic and then opened under oppressive heat, and now a typhoon is on the way. It’s forecast to disrupt at least some of the Games. The Japanese say not to worry because in U.S. terms, the incoming weather is just a mid-grade tropical storm. But archery, rowing and sailing have already adjusted their schedules in anticipation of heavy rain. The surfers are hoping a storm brings some tasty waves to competition.

