Postal Service hosting drive-through job fair in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The United States Postal Service (USPS) is hosting a drive-through job fair in Lansing.

There, USPS employees will be sharing information and answering questions about how to apply for a job with the USPS. The event is free and open to the public.

USPS has openings for City Carrier Assistants, Rural Carrier Assistants, Clerks and Mail handlers that officials say they are looking to fill immediately. Starting wages are between $16.87 and $19.06 per hour.

Applicants must be either 18 years of age or a high school graduate, must be a US Citizen or have permanent resident alien status, and must pass a background check, drug test and pre-employment medical assessment. They must also reside within daily commuting distance of the position.

The job fair will be held on Wednesday, July 28 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Lansing Main Post Office, 4800 Collins Rd, Lansing.

