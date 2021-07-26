Advertisement

Osaka Hopeful at the Olympics

Naomi Osaka, of Japan, plays against Zheng Saisai, of China, during the first round of the...
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, plays against Zheng Saisai, of China, during the first round of the tennis competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
-TOKYO (AP) - Naomi Osaka has the hopes of the entire host nation resting on her. Novak Djokovic is attempting to win all four Grand Slam tournaments and Olympic gold in the same calendar year. At the Tokyo Olympics, Osaka has crushed winners off both wings seemingly at will in a 6-3, 6-2 victory over 49th-ranked Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland. Then Djokovic dispatched 48th-ranked Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany 6-4, 6-3.

