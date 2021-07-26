Osaka Hopeful at the Olympics

-TOKYO (AP) - Naomi Osaka has the hopes of the entire host nation resting on her. Novak Djokovic is attempting to win all four Grand Slam tournaments and Olympic gold in the same calendar year. At the Tokyo Olympics, Osaka has crushed winners off both wings seemingly at will in a 6-3, 6-2 victory over 49th-ranked Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland. Then Djokovic dispatched 48th-ranked Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany 6-4, 6-3.

