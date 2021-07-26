Olympic Zone gets viewers ready for Tokyo Summer Olympic Games

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The stories behind the sports and athletes are what make the Olympic Games must watch TV.

WILX News 10 will take you behind the scenes for The Olympic Zone. News 10 anchors David Andrews, Ann Emmerich and Maureen Halliday will host the live half-hour magazine show that sets the stage for the most important action that evening. The Olympic Zone will air Monday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. during the Tokyo Olympics. NBC’s primetime coverage of the Tokyo 2020 games will follow at 8 p.m.

News 10 will follow Michigan athletes who are going for the gold medal in Tokyo.

Fans of Jeopardy can watch the popular game show nightly Monday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. on Antenna TV, which can be seen over-the-air on channel 10.5 or 29.5.

About Antenna TV

Antenna TV is an over-the-air-only network and is not on cable. Simply hook up an antenna to any TV. Any inexpensive antenna with “rabbit ears” is fine. They can cost as little as $10.

