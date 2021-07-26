New study shows J & J vaccine way less effective against the dominating Delta variant

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new study by New York University researchers shows that the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is far less effective against the Delta variant.

“It’s frustrating, really uncomfortable actually. I got the vaccine so we didn’t have to keep going through this and it keeps changing and now it’s like we didn’t even get the vaccine,” said Jackson resident Meekhan Clemens.

Clemens received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine to feel protected but with new information saying the vaccine is only 33% effective against the delta variant, Clemens said she is going to make some changes to feel more protected.

“I’ll probably go back to wearing a mask again,” Clemens said. “I think we are going to go back on lockdown, we’re going to go back to masks.”

The study is saying that those who received the J&J shot might be required to get a booster to be more protected against the Delta variant. Health officials haven’t made that a suggestion yet, however.

“I would probably go with a different one this time being that the Johnson and Johnson isn’t being proven to be that effective,” Clemens said. “I would like to go with something that is proven to be a little more effective against it.”

Sparrow’s VP of Quality and Performance, Dr. Paul Entler, says it’s way too early to tell if those J&J recipients need booster shots.

“I think over time depending on antibody responses the infectivity, the ultimate aim is going to help make that decision, its hard to know right now for any of the vaccines regarding the booster,” said Entler.

When News 10 asked if he’s concerned for the future with the delta variant, he said he’s most concerned for the pediatric patients and unvaccinated.

“That’s the most vulnerable population that can’t get the vaccine, 12 and under and those that are unvaccinated given that this variant is so much more contagious than the other one,” Entler said.

Dr. Entler says with the delta variant he is expecting to see a surge after the summer. Currently the hospital says they have 12 COVID patients hospitalized and most have not been vaccinated. Dr. Entler says he wouldn’t be surprised if some were the Delta variant.

Right now Michigan has 81 cases of the Delta variant. The latest case was found in Barry County.

