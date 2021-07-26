MSU Football lands 4-star WR Antonio Gates Jr.

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Spartans are keeping the Gates name in the Green and White (sort of).

Monday, 4-Star Wide Receiver Antonio Gates, Jr. announced his commitment to play football at Michigan State.

Gates, Jr. is the son of NFL legend Tight End Antonio Gates, who enrolled at MSU before transferring to play basketball at Eastern Michigan; he’d finish his college career at Kent State.

