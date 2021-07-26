Advertisement

MSU Football lands 4-star WR Antonio Gates Jr.

His father was a basketball and football recruit for the Spartans
(WILX)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Spartans are keeping the Gates name in the Green and White (sort of).

Monday, 4-Star Wide Receiver Antonio Gates, Jr. announced his commitment to play football at Michigan State.

Gates, Jr. is the son of NFL legend Tight End Antonio Gates, who enrolled at MSU before transferring to play basketball at Eastern Michigan; he’d finish his college career at Kent State.

Michigan Olympians in Tokyo