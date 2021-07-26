MSP investing fatal crash that occurred Sunday evening

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are investigating a traffic crash that occurred Saturday evening, July 24, at approximately 7:49 p.m.

Investigators believe a vehicle traveling the wrong way was westbound in the eastbound lanes and struck four vehicles, near the mile marker of 135 and I94.

One person is dead, and several were taken to the hospital. The conditions of those taken to the hospital are unknown at this time.

Erica Kas of Hillsdale was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The incident remains under investigation. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

