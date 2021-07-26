Advertisement

Holt’s Massa Headed To Hall of Fame

(Source: Pixabay)
(Source: Pixabay)(WMC Action News 5)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Golf Hall of Fame in Big Rapids will induct its four person 2020 hall of fame class this coming October 3rd. The group includes Holt’s Julie Massa. The others are David Graham, former executive director of the Golf Association of Michigan, Bay City’s Roy Schultheiss and Dick Steward, former head PGA golf pro at Kalamazoo Country Club. The pandemic wiped out the ceremonies June 6, 2020.

MSU Football lands 4-star WR Antonio Gates Jr.