Holt’s Massa Headed To Hall of Fame

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Golf Hall of Fame in Big Rapids will induct its four person 2020 hall of fame class this coming October 3rd. The group includes Holt’s Julie Massa. The others are David Graham, former executive director of the Golf Association of Michigan, Bay City’s Roy Schultheiss and Dick Steward, former head PGA golf pro at Kalamazoo Country Club. The pandemic wiped out the ceremonies June 6, 2020.

