Gov. Whitmer to Sign Senate Bill 27 which will providing funding for flood recovery and local police

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today, Governor Whitmer will sign Senate Bill 27 in Ypsilanti. This bill will appropriate $384.7 million in supplemental relief funding to help Michiganders recover from historic flooding.

Senate Bill 27 will also provide additional resources to local police, and support the recovery of individuals, families, and small businesses who struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic.

