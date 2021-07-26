Advertisement

Gov. Whitmer to Sign Senate Bill 27 which will providing funding for flood recovery and local police

(Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)
By Rachel Hyams
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today, Governor Whitmer will sign Senate Bill 27 in Ypsilanti. This bill will appropriate $384.7 million in supplemental relief funding to help Michiganders recover from historic flooding.

Senate Bill 27 will also provide additional resources to local police, and support the recovery of individuals, families, and small businesses who struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

One killed in multi-vehicle crash in Jackson County
(Sarah Blakely Photos WLUC KP)
Man falls to death off Mackinac Island landmark
Lansing Police are searching for these suspects wanted in a car theft.
Lansing Police need your help finding two suspected car thieves
Suspected drunk driver crashes into MSP vehicle, claims the life of canine
Shiawassee County commissioners are under fire for awarding hazard pay to themselves.
Officials in Michigan county will return virus bonuses

Latest News

WILX Weather Authority Webcast 7/25/21
Ionia Free Fair sees record breaking attendance.
Ionia Free Fair breaks records in attendance
Suspected drunk driver crashes into MSP vehicle, claims the life of canine
WILX Weather Evening Webcast 7/25/21