Advertisement

Fire reported at apartment complex in East Lansing

(WILX)
By Rachel Hyams
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday, a fire was reported at The Hub on campus East Lansing apartments located at 918 E Grand River Ave.

The fire started on the 7th floor of the building and multiple fire trucks arrived to the scene.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more details become available.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

One killed in multi-vehicle crash in Jackson County
Suspected drunk driver crashes into MSP vehicle, claims the life of canine
(Sarah Blakely Photos WLUC KP)
Man falls to death off Mackinac Island landmark
Lansing Police are searching for these suspects wanted in a car theft.
Lansing Police need your help finding two suspected car thieves
Shiawassee County commissioners are under fire for awarding hazard pay to themselves.
Officials in Michigan county will return virus bonuses

Latest News

Michigan State Police logo.
MSP investigating fatal crash that occurred Saturday evening
Man wrongly convicted of two murders awarded about $10M
Gov. Whitmer to sign $384.7 million bill for relief funding
WILX Weather Authority Webcast 7/25/21