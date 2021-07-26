Dodgers Say Mookie Betts is Sidelined

-UNDATED (AP) - The Dodgers will be without All-Star right fielder Mookie Betts for at least a few more days. Betts was put on the 10-day injured list Sunday with right hip inflammation, with the move retroactive to Thursday. He last started on July 17 at Colorado and last appeared in a game Monday when he pinch-hit against San Francisco. The Dodgers had been avoiding an IL move for Betts, initially projecting him to return on Tuesday for the start of a three-game series at San Francisco.

