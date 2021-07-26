Advertisement

Deputy drowns after attempting to help child while paddleboarding

Linn County Deputy Courtney Couch died in a weekend paddleboarding accident.
Linn County Deputy Courtney Couch died in a weekend paddleboarding accident.(Linn County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
By Travis Leder
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOSTER, Ore. (Gray News) - A sheriff’s deputy died Sunday after she tried to help a child while paddleboarding in Oregon.

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Courtney Couch was with her family on Foster Reservoir when she accidentally drowned.

The sheriff’s office announced on Facebook that Couch was attempting to help a young child when she fell in the water and didn’t come back up.

Bystanders were able to get Couch to the surface, but deputies and paramedics were unable to revive her.

Couch was an Army veteran and served with the sheriff’s office for seven years.

The sheriff’s office said Couch’s top priority was raising her young son.

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of Deputy Courtney Couch (Anderson). On Sunday July 25th, Deputy...

Posted by Lane County Sheriff's Office on Monday, July 26, 2021

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One killed in multi-vehicle crash in Jackson County
Suspected drunk driver crashes into MSP vehicle, claims the life of canine
(Sarah Blakely Photos WLUC KP)
Man falls to death off Mackinac Island landmark
Michigan State Police logo.
MSP investigating fatal crash that occurred Saturday evening
Lansing Police are searching for these suspects wanted in a car theft.
Lansing Police need your help finding two suspected car thieves

Latest News

The Allens are connected in more ways than one; LeVar donated his kidney to his wife, Brandy,...
Louisiana veteran donates kidney to wife after COVID-19 caused her kidneys to fail
Michigan COVID-19 vaccine graphic.
Excess supply causing 400,000 COVID-19 vaccines to expire by end of August
400K vaccines set to expire in one month
400K vaccines set to expire in one month
Better Business Bureau issues warning about online back-to-school shopping scams, as parents...
Beware of back to school shopping scams, officials warn