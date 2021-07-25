Suspected drunk driver crashes into MSP vehicle, claims the life of canine

DETROIT (WILX) - A Michigan State Police Canine is dead after a car crash Sunday morning, according to a twitter post by MSP Metro Detroit.

According to the post, an MSP Canine unit was helping block southbound M-10 and Linwood because of flooding in the area. The freeway had been closed for several hours and the patrol car was positioned across all lanes of the freeway to ramp off traffic.

At approximately 1:05 a.m., the unit activated his emergency tone and advised he had just been hit. The trooper advised the suspect vehicle who hit his vehicle was also in flames. Detroit Fire crews then arrived on scene and began treating the severely injured passengers of the suspect vehicle.

According to investigations, at this time it appeared the suspect vehicle was traveling the freeway at the posted speed and hit the MSP Tahoe. The trooper sustained non-life-threatening injuries to his legs.

However, the MSP Canine Rex sustained severe injuries in the incident. According to police, Rex was taken to Blue Pearl animal hospital in Southfield for severe spine and leg injuries, but he did not survive.

“MSP Canine Rex was a member of the Metro South Post and was known for his determination in search for suspects and articles,” said MSP Metro Detroit in a Twitter post. “He was a tremendous partner to his handler and was an asset to the post.”

MSP says the driver of the suspect vehicle is believed to be under the influence of alcohol. The two female passengers were taken to a local hospital, both with serious injuries, including a front seat passenger in critical condition. Troopers investigating the crash say they have obtained a blood draw, and will conduct a blood test for alcohol.

