One killed in five vehicle crash in Jackson County

(Gray News)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PARMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - One person is dead following a five vehicle crash Saturday evening.

According to Michigan State Police, around 7:55 p.m. Saturday, Jackson County Central Dispatch began receiving numerous calls about a multi-vehicle collision on I-94 at mile marker 135.

Preliminary investigations revealed that a vehicle was westbound in the eastbound lanes and struck four vehicles, including the vehicle being driven by the deceased subject.

Lifesaving efforts performed by first responders on scene were unsuccessful and the subject was pronounced dead on the scene, according to investigators. Several other persons involved in the collision were transported to Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital for various levels of treatment.

The Michigan State Police are investigating the crash and were assisted on scene by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Blackman Township Public Safety, Jackson Community Ambulance, and Parma-Sandstone Fire Department.

The incident remains under investigation. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

Names are not being released at this time pending next-of-kin notification.

