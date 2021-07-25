Advertisement

Gus Macker Tournament hits the court in Jackson

By Jake Vigna
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Gus Macker Tournament was back in action in Jackson on Saturday, after being canceled last year due to the pandemic.

The weekend event is a 3 on 3 basketball tournament for people of all ages, with a goal to bring members of the Jackson community together for some friendly competition.

According to their website the tournament has donated over $6,000 to area non-profits that celebrate the game of basketball with them.

The tournament will hit the courts for one more day, before it hits the road for Ohio.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

