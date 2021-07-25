Gus Macker Tournament hits the court in Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Gus Macker Tournament was back in action in Jackson on Saturday, after being canceled last year due to the pandemic.

The weekend event is a 3 on 3 basketball tournament for people of all ages, with a goal to bring members of the Jackson community together for some friendly competition.

According to their website the tournament has donated over $6,000 to area non-profits that celebrate the game of basketball with them.

The tournament will hit the courts for one more day, before it hits the road for Ohio.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.