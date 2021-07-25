Advertisement

Climate council to discuss energy intensive industries

(WLUC)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Energy intensive industries are expected to be discussed by a council advising the state on a climate plan.

The Council on Climate Solutions is scheduled to gather Tuesday and meet once each month through December.

It is working with Michigan’s Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) and the Office of Climate and Energy on developing an effective and equitable strategy to achieve economywide carbon neutrality by 2050, EGLE said.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer appointed 14 Michigan residents to the council, which also includes representatives of several state departments.

It will advise EGLE in forming Whitmer’s MI Healthy Climate Plan to protect public health, create clean energy jobs, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and transition toward statewide carbon neutrality, EGLE said.

