Volunteers fill dozens of bags in Lansing litter clean up

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Pollution on Lansing streets has been an eyesore for the community and people are tired of waiting on others to take care of it. Volunteers lined the roads of Martin Luther King Boulevard and filled dozens of bags with trash. Corner Spot, a community group in Lansing, organized the cleanup and plan to do many more.

“We have to show that someone cares if not it just keeps piling up nobody’s doing anything about it,” said volunteer, Leo Mendoza.

“You want to show when people do things wrong we here in Lansing take it on. We clean it up we get it done cause we have a pride for our community,” said Lansing Mayor, Andy Schor.

Corner Spot has been doing clean ups for the last couple of months. Neighbors say there was so much trash in their area they wanted to do something about it.

“I walk my dog in the morning and I see trash it’s food bottles of liquor tons of stuff,” said volunteer, Reyna Mendoza.

Organizers, DeAnna Cambridge and Charles BB Dean, say they hope taking action inspires others to follow suit.

“Hopefully the next time we do it there will be thousands of people out here standing as one to unite and unify,” said Dean.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.