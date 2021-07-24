Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for mid-Michigan
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for several mid-Michigan counties until 10 p.m. Saturday.
These counties are under the Severe Thunderstorm Watch:
- Ingham County
- Jackson County
- Ionia County
- Clinton County
- Eaton County
- Shiawassee County
- Calhoun County
