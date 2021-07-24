Advertisement

Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for mid-Michigan

(WILX)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for several mid-Michigan counties until 10 p.m. Saturday.

These counties are under the Severe Thunderstorm Watch:

  • Ingham County
  • Jackson County
  • Ionia County
  • Clinton County
  • Eaton County
  • Shiawassee County
  • Calhoun County

Stay with News 10 for Severe Weather updates.

