Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for several mid-Michigan counties until 10 p.m. Saturday.

These counties are under the Severe Thunderstorm Watch:

Ingham County

Jackson County

Ionia County

Clinton County

Eaton County

Shiawassee County

Calhoun County

