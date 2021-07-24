Old school building gets new life

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After nearly a decade of sitting vacant, a former Lansing school is getting a makeover. Otto Middle School will be turning into a community center and garden collective.

Right on the North side of Lansing sits Otto Middle School. Empty for almost 10 years, but now it’s an exciting project that a local nonprofit has taken on.

The Advancement Corporation is turning Otto Middle School into a full-service community center. After a decade, people were passionate to put something in this building.

LaShawn Erby is Co-Director of Advancement Corporation.

“Because it had been vacant so long and has so many wonderful resources within its reach, that’s how we went after it,” Erby said. “The community center is just a great way to bring a bunch of services together, lots of people together, and be able to serve our community well.”

It will offer services like a medical clinic, mental health services, and child and family services. It’s an idea that’s been in the process for over a year.

Dave Taylor is Otto Middle School alumnus. He attended the school from 1973 until 1976.

“To see that name starting to come up on the news again is amazing, for such a good cause,” Taylor said. “Otto has always been near and dear to my heart and that property has been.”

But it’s going to take a lot of work to get it back to what it was.

Erby said, “This is a really big building, and it’s going to take a long time to bring it up to code. The first step in that is going to get it [rehabilitated]. We have an apprenticeship program to do that, so people can get job skills.”

They truly want to get the community involved. They’re in the process now of introducing their founding local partners. As of the time of writing they have around 50, including the sales center, Ingham County Health Department, and various mental health services.

They have a long way to go, but the support is there.

Taylor said, “Seeing the resurgence of the building and having that be created into such a great cause and community center like that… I mean it’s going to go well for all the neighbors there and all the community there to see life breathed right back into that building.”

They want to begin rehabilitating the building as soon as possible and are looking for more partners to expedite the process. They’re hopeful some tenants can be moved into parts of the building that are up to code as early as this Sept.

The Advancement Corporation also wants your help picking out other services, along with an official name for the center. They plan to have either a competition or a fundraiser for that.

