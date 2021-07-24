MSU takes center stage on Friday’s Big Ten Media Day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - College football season is drawing closer and Indianapolis is a football hot spot this week, with Big Ten Media Days hyping the new year. Thursday was the University of Michigan’s turn to take center stage. Friday it was Michigan State’s turn.

Realize that, while this is Mel Tucker’s second year on the job at MSU, because of the COVID issues last season this was his first Big Ten Media Day.

Tucker came well-prepared: Decked out in a well-tailored dark suit with (of course) a green pocket handkerchief. He and the MSU players are excited about the season and, after a season played with no fans, they are especially pumped about running out of the tunnel on Sept. 4th with Spartan Stadium at full capacity.

Senior Defensive Lineman Drew Beesley said, “It’s definitely a blessing you know to get to be back to normal. A sense of normalcy, and for the fans to come back to our stadium I’m very excited. It’s going to be electric on that stadium and I’m just excited. It’s going to be a fun time.”

Junior Wide Receiver Jalen Nailor said, “You know to the fans, getting into the fans and it’s been a minute. It’s been over a year, so but that’s going to be one of the greatest things to me.”

When asked what he was most looking forward to, Senior Safety Xavier Henderson said he’s ready for the same thing.

“I think having our fans back. Having my parents back in the stadium,” Henderson said. “They hadn’t missed one of my games until they told them they weren’t allowed to go to any of them, so that was a little upsetting.”

Tucker said, “It seems like we’re finally getting back to normal, and I really appreciate that.”

First practice is less than two weeks away and the first game is Sept. 4 at Spartan Stadium against Western Michigan.

