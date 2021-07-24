MDHHS: 17 cases of COVID-19 associated with Faster Horses Festival

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is looking into a group of COVID-19 cases associated with the Faster Horses Festival held last weekend.

According to the MDHHS, at least 17 cases of COVID-19 have been identified in this year’s attendees, including two who were at the festival while they had COVID-19. Officials are urging those who went to the festival to get tested for COVID-19 immediately if they have not been fully vaccinated, or have been vaccinated but develop symptoms.

“Although we have made great progress with vaccination in our state, the virus continues to circulate in Michigan and across the country,” said. Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at MDHHS. “Attendees at the festival may have been exposed and are urged to get tested if they are not fully vaccinated or if they develop symptoms.”

People with COVID-19 may be asymptomatic or have a wide range of symptoms – from mild to severe illness. Symptoms generally appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus and may include:

• Fever or chills

• Cough

• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

• Fatigue

• Muscle or body aches

• Headache

• New loss of taste or smell

• Congestion or runny nose

• Nausea or vomiting

• Diarrhea

Individuals experiencing severe symptoms such as trouble breathing, chest pain, inability to wake or stay awake or pale or blue-colored skin, lips or nail beds, should seek emergency care immediately.

Testing sites are available across the state, many of them offering free COVID-19 testing. Visit Michigan.gov/coronavirustest to find a testing site near you.

More than 5 million Michiganders 16 and older have received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. MDHHS encourages all eligible Michiganders, those age 12 years and older, to get a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as they are able.

The Faster Horses Festival is a three-day country music and camping festival at the Michigan International Speedway in Lenawee County.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.