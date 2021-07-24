Man falls to death off Mackinac Island landmark

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (WILX) - A man fell to his death from Arch Rock, a popular sightseeing destination for visitors to Mackinac Island.

Police say the man’s body was found at the base of Arch Rock by someone passing by the area Thursday morning. Mackinac Island Police Chief Doug Topolski says that man likely fell to his death several hours before, though not longer than 12.

Arch Rock is a 146 foot limestone Arch located along the Lake Huron shore. It’s a popular spot to visit, though climbing is not permitted in part due to the danger it presents.

Police believe they know the identity of the man, though they have chosen not to release it at this time.

