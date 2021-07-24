Advertisement

Man falls to death off Mackinac Island landmark

(Sarah Blakely Photos WLUC KP)
(Sarah Blakely Photos WLUC KP)(WLUC)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (WILX) - A man fell to his death from Arch Rock, a popular sightseeing destination for visitors to Mackinac Island.

Police say the man’s body was found at the base of Arch Rock by someone passing by the area Thursday morning. Mackinac Island Police Chief Doug Topolski says that man likely fell to his death several hours before, though not longer than 12.

Arch Rock is a 146 foot limestone Arch located along the Lake Huron shore. It’s a popular spot to visit, though climbing is not permitted in part due to the danger it presents.

Police believe they know the identity of the man, though they have chosen not to release it at this time.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

UPDATE: Luke Combs gift to families of three lost at Faster Horses means more than some realize
Luke Combs pays for funeral expenses for men who died at Faster Horses
Meridian PD
Meridian Township Police requesting help in finding this subject
Eaton Rapids resident Christian Hisler wembarks on his 3,600 mile unicycle ride
Eaton Rapids man on a one-wheel cross-country trip
Caught on camera: A teenage thrillseeker gets a birds-eye view in a collision with a seagull...
WATCH: Seagull latches to teen’s neck during amusement park thrill ride

Latest News

WILX Weather Webcast 7/23/21 Overnight
Bringing new life to old middle school
Old school building gets new life
Bringing new life to old middle school
Bringing new life to old middle school
From food truck to storefront
A local favorite is going from food truck to storefront