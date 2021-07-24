A local favorite is going from food truck to storefront

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - From a food truck to a store front, a Lansing business owner told News 10 she couldn’t have done it without the community’s support. In fact, she started off selling home-made cheesecakes in a tent.

A newly acquired store space is going to be looking a lot different as “Everything Is Cheesecake” starts breaking down walls for their new location.

Owner Deanna Brown said, “It’s going to look totally different in here once we’re done and I can’t wait to have you guys back once we put our touches to it.”

Friday, the Everything is Cheesecake truck parks on Cedar Street just south of Jolly, serving up a variety of original cheesecake recipes. By the end of the year it will be located at a new in brick and mortar location just down the street.

“We’ve been working on some contracts to get really good coffees in here,” Brown said. “We plan on doing warm fresh chocolate cookies every day.”

The building has been vacant for years. Brown told News 10 she’s been breaking down walls to create a more open space.

She said, “It has tons of walls in here so I definitely want to build on this natural light.”

Born and raised in South Lansing, Deanna says she loves her community and the support she has received.

“My customers are amazing,” Brown said. “I mean, they come from near and far to support me and I’m just so grateful for that.”

In the meantime, until the grand opening, you can find Deanna and her cheesecakes at her food truck on Cedar Street. Brown expects to have her storefront open by Christmas.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.