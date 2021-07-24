Lansing Police need your help finding two suspected car thieves
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Police Department need assistance in finding a couple of suspected car thieves.
According to Lansing Police, the two people shown in the pictures are suspects in a recent motor vehicle theft from the 3100 block of E. Michigan in Lansing.
If you happen to recognize them, call Lansing Police or email Detective Shawn Martinez at shawn.martinez@lansingmi.gov
