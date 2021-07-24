Advertisement

Lansing Police need your help finding two suspected car thieves

Lansing Police are searching for these suspects wanted in a car theft.
Lansing Police are searching for these suspects wanted in a car theft.
By Jake Vigna
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Police Department need assistance in finding a couple of suspected car thieves.

According to Lansing Police, the two people shown in the pictures are suspects in a recent motor vehicle theft from the 3100 block of E. Michigan in Lansing.

Posted by Lansing Police Department on Saturday, July 24, 2021

If you happen to recognize them, call Lansing Police or email Detective Shawn Martinez at shawn.martinez@lansingmi.gov

