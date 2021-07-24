Lansing mayoral candidate profile: Farhan Sheikh Omar

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Farhan Sheikh Omar has lived in Lansing for 16 years. That’s when he and his family came here from Kenya.

Sheikh Omar graduated from Eastern High School, and he’s now attending Western Governors University for IT . Plus, he’s running for Mayor of Lansing.

“I believe I bring a different perspective to this office. As I said, I’ve always been a tireless advocate for this community and for families who feel unseen and unheard. I know what it’s like to be voiceless and defenseless. I was once a refugee and now I want to bring that to City Hall and truly serve this city and this community,” he said.

Public safety is a major priority for Sheikh Omar. He hopes to see more mental health experts, social workers and those trained in de-escalation.

“I’d like to deploy a community-led intervention program, and the purpose of these programs is to intervene before the violence happens. We need to be proactive rather than reactive because right now we are waiting for violence to happen and we are reacting rather than being proactive,” said Sheikh Omar.

He’s also passionate about finding long-term solutions to affordable housing.

“We have a lot of people who are homeless. We need to dedicate more funds to create more affordable housing for our homeless people, and also I believe we need more opportunities for our youth and that includes internship jobs, mentorships and summertime jobs,” he said.

As the youngest mayoral candidate on the ballot, Sheikh Omar is hoping voters see his vision for the future.

“I believe Lansing needs a leader that truly understands what this community needs. Our local government has been too disconnected from us for too long, and it’s time that we create systems that are equitable, just and put people first,” he said.

In Lansing, you can cast your ballot before Election Day at one of the city’s 24-hour absentee drop boxes. To find out more, click here.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.