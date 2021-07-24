On the Job Report 7/23/21

Customer Service Rep

America’s Preferred Home Warranty

Salary: Starting at $14.00 per hr.

Description:

JOIN OUR APHW FAMILY TODAY

Key Information about this position:

Job Title: Customer Service Representative (CSR)

Working time: Full Time

Job Level: Entry Level with excellent opportunities for pay increases and promotions.

Job Type: Inbound Contact Center

Paid Training Hours: 8 am – 5 pm (M-F for 8 weeks)

After Training-HOURS OF WORK: 11:00am-1:00am (Varying shifts starting at 11 a.m. (Must have open availability.)

Benefits for full-time employees:

Medical/Vision/Dental

Paid Time Off Up to 5 Weeks

Paid Holidays (64 hours of holiday pay per year)

401k Retirement Benefits, Life Insurance, and Aflac

If you are looking for a long-term career with excellent benefits and opportunities, plus a company that cares about its people—this is it!

Why APHW?

An amazing work culture based on Christian values

Team members guided by the Golden Rule

Career path to opportunity with a growing company

No outbound cold-calling, sales, debt collections, or telemarketing calls

Extensive paid virtual training program that is our recipe for success

Live trainer with small class sizes

APHW offers a rewarding Employee Referral Program

Regular Employee Appreciation Recognition Events

Requirements:

How to Apply: Please submit a cover letter and resume to ssaltz@aphw.com

Assembler – 2nd shift

Avancez

Salary: $13.25/hour

Description:

We currently have openings for Assemblers in an Assembly Plant in Lansing, MI. We are looking for Assemblers for 2nd Shift; mandatory OT, including Saturdays, as required by General Motors.

Starting wage of $13 an hour + $0.25 for second shift.

We do urinalysis drug tests and background screens.

2nd Shift Schedule:

Monday - Friday (Saturdays may be required)

4:55pm - until (Out times varies based on customer demands)

Typically 9-10 hours shifts

2nd Shift starts on Wednesday, September 8th, if starting before, team members will have to train on 1st or 3rd shift.

Primary Responsibilities:

· Assembles automotive components on a standard assembly line using manual and automated processes

Requirements:

Expectations:

· Reliability

· Punctuality

· Maintain a safe working environment

· Able to read and follow work rules

· Adhere to policies and procedures

Qualifications and Experience:

· Automotive manufacturing experience preferred but not required

· Attention to detail

Traits/Values:

· Hope: The quality of possessing and adhering to positive, optimistic expectation of future events.

· Trust: Confidence in one another.

· Compassion: The quality of an understanding of another’s challenges.

· Justice: Concern for fairness.

· Wisdom: The quality of having good, sound judgement.

· Courage: Strength in the face of adversity.

Selection Process: Qualified applicants will be interviewed. The interview will be used to fully describe job expectations, explain the hiring process, and answer questions.

Avancez LLC advocates full equal employment opportunity for all people without regard to race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, national origin, age, disability, marital status, or status as covered veterans in accordance with applicable federal, state and local laws. Avancez LLC complies with applicable state and local laws governing non-discrimination in employment in every location in which the company has facilities.

How to Apply: Follow link to apply: https://www.avancezassembly.com/careers/

HOW TO APPLY

FT Admin – Director of Infrastructure Support Services

Lansing Community College

Salary: $ 83,610 - $92,700

Description:

Job no: 492466 Work type: Regular/Continuing Location: LCC Downtown Campus Categories: Administration

Title: FT Admin - Director of Infrastructure Support Services

This posting is open until filled

The date after which applications are not guaranteed review is: 6/4/202

Hours Per Week: 40 Hours

Compensation Type: Annual Salary

New Hire Starting Pay: $83,610 - $92,700

Full Pay Range for Position: $83,610 - $127,766

Employee Classification: FT Admin-Non Union

Level: FT Administrative-9

Division: Information Technology Services - 60000

Department: Infrastructure Support Services - 60120

Campus Location: LCC Downtown Campus

Position Type: Regular/Continuing

Bargaining Unit: Non Bargaining

The Director of Infrastructure Support Services provides primary leadership for College-wide network, printing, telecommunications, engineering services and datacenter infrastructure used by the students, faculty and staff of the college. The Director serves as a member of the Information Technology Services Division Leadership Team which includes being an advisor to the CIO with divisional and departmental budget and college-wide technology strategic planning, implementation and support responsibilities. Must demonstrate a commitment to the diversity of a multi-cultural population, as well as work effectively in a team-based environment, seeking continuous improvement and adherence to the community college philosophy.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s Degree OR relevant combination of education and experience may be considered in lieu of degree. Significant leadership experience in an information technology department. Demonstrated ability to work within a collaborative/team environment and a commitment to customer service.

PREFERRED:

Master’s Degree Five (5) years’ experience working within a collaborative/team environment and a commitment to customer service. Five (5) years’ experience working in higher education.

Lansing Community College is an equal opportunity, educational institution/employer.

How to Apply: https://jobs.lcc.edu/en/job/492466/ft-admin-director-of-infrastructure-support-services

