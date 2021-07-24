Families of Olympians watching from a distance

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With no crowds at the Olympic games a mother of a local athlete is making plans to cheer on her daughter stateside. News 10 spoke with her about what kind of accommodations the US Olympic team is making for families of the athletes.

Ta-Tanisha Mason is the mother of Taylor Mason, who is set to run the 4x400 mixed relay in the Tokyo Olympics. Mason always imagined being at the Olympic stadium cheering for her daughter.

But, because of the pandemic, that’s not happening this year.

However, NBC and Team USA are teaming up to provide a viewing experience for families of the athletes in Orlando.

“It’s hard. We won’t be able to be there but she’ll know we’ll be there in spirit. We’ll be able to watch her races with other Olympic families. That’s going to be nice,” Ta-Tanisha said. “It’s not being there but it’s the next best thing.”

Rita Wieber is the mother of gold medal Olympian Jordyn Wieber. She remembers watching her daughter perform at the highest level at the London Summer Olympics.

“I do feel bad for the parents and the family members and friends that were maybe going to be able to and can’t due to the pandemic. It’s definitely a once in a lifetime thing, that’s for sure,” Weiber said. “It was just an incredible experience. We were able to have our whole family there and some great friends. It was unbelievably exciting.”

Although Mason and her supporters won’t be there to cheer on her daughter, she says she believes Taylor will still be at the top of her game.

“She has adapted well,” Mason said. “Indoor season they didn’t have any fans. Nobody could sit in the stands. There were no spectators. So, she got kind of used to that during indoor season.”

Taylor Mason will be running around the track knowing that, back home, her supporters have her back.

She’s scheduled to race on July 30 in the first round of the mixed relay. The final is scheduled for the following day.

