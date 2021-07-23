UPDATE: Luke Combs gift to families of three lost at Faster Horses means more than some realize

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Families of three men who lost their lives at faster horses received a huge gift from country star Luke Combs.

He’s paying for their funeral costs, but what some people might not realize is the gift means a lot more to these families than just the money.

Meeka said, “Him doing that, there’s meaning behind it. That was the last concert we were at with our boys.”

Powerful words from Meeka Sova, the mother of Kole Sova, one of the three men who tragically passed away from carbon monoxide poisoning at faster horses. Thursday, country superstar Luke Combs informed the families he would be paying for all three funerals.

Meeka says this has significant meaning to her because watching Luke Combs is the last memory she has with her son.

“That is where we were last all together having a fun time,” Meeka said. “When we left that concert that was the last time we had seen them. They went one way home and we went the other way.”

Richie mays is the father of Richie Mays Jr., who also passed that night. Mays and the Sova’s say it’s truly not about the money in their eyes.

“That was his last song with his mother. They were at the concert. They were holding hands. It’s just a memory.” Mays said. “Just for him to reach out and show the humanity and the kindness: It’s a tribute, you know? These boys’ lives were taken so early. It’s just a difficult time.”

The news came as the families were attending the funeral of Dawson Brown, the third man who passed. With emotions high, Meeka says it was a beam of light on a dreary day.

“We all got the news at the same time,” Meeka said. “We were all there and everybody was just shocked. We just can’t believe it. It warmed our hearts. We were having a rough day, and everybody was tensed. With that news you just felt warmth in your heart.”

The Sova’s and Mays agree; If there’s a positive that comes out of all of this it’s that there is still an abundance of humanity in the world.

News 10 also heard from Dawson Brown’s family, who says they are also extremely grateful to Luke Combs.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.