State Rep. Bryan Posthumus sentenced after admitting to drunk driving

(WILX 2021)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - State Representative Bryan Posthumus has been sentenced to a little over two weeks in jail for operating while intoxicated. Those charges stem from an April 30 incident.

Posthumus had left his farm in Oakfield Township in a Jeep, which drifted off the road, hit a mailbox and rolled over, according to a news release issued from the lawmaker’s office. He was taken to a hospital for evaluation and released. His blood alcohol level was .13% while Michigan’s legal limit is .08, according to the release.

No one else was injured in the crash.

In a court hearing Friday morning, Posthumus pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated, 1st offense. He was sentenced to serve 15 days in jail, and will also be required to complete 15 hours of community service and two years of probation.

