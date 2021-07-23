Some special moms joined us on our Olympic-edition of Studio 10

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -We had so much fun with our special guests on our Olympic-edition of Studio 10!

Rita Wieber, the mom of Olympic medalist, Jordyn Wieber, joined us to share her experiences of raising an Olympian and what it was like at the 2012 London Olympics.

Also, Ta-Tanisha Manson, the mom of East Lansing alum, Taylor Manson, who is competing in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics also joined us on Studio 10. Taylor will be running for Team USA on Friday, June 30th. Good luck Taylor, we’ll be cheering for you!

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.