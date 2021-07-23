In My View 7/23/2021: Harbaugh knows the fans are frustrated

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh seemed to be talking directly to his team’s fans at the Big Ten media days in Indianapolis, telling them the team will die trying to beat Michigan State, Ohio State and get to the Big Ten title game this coming season.

Harbaugh knows his fan base is as frustrated as he is. He also knows that despite a contract extension it is crucial that Michigan have a special year. It seemed to me he was speaking to his fans to let that base know that he is aware high expectations are in order.

