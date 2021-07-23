In My View 7/22/2021: Tigers have a chance to finish with a winning record

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers have been red hot since the all star break and there was no clue that was coming after they lost four straight to woeful Minnesota last weekend.

I admit this is a better team, but most of the success is, I claim, because the teams they face in large measure are as bad or worse than they are. It is such a weak year for major league baseball in my view. They have a chance to finish with a winning record if they can keep some momentum if for no other reason than they are better than the weak teams they face, for the most part.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.