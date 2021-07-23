Advertisement

In My View 7/22/2021: Tigers have a chance to finish with a winning record

By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers have been red hot since the all star break and there was no clue that was coming after they lost four straight to woeful Minnesota last weekend.

I admit this is a better team, but most of the success is, I claim, because the teams they face in large measure are as bad or worse than they are.  It is such a weak year for major league baseball in my view. They have a chance to finish with a winning record if they can keep some momentum if for no other reason than they are better than the weak teams they face, for the most part.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes
Grand Blanc woman wins $1 million prize in MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes
Eaton Rapids resident Christian Hisler wembarks on his 3,600 mile unicycle ride
Eaton Rapids man on a one-wheel cross-country trip
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer holds a press conference on COVID-19.
Michigan Legislature votes to repeal 1945 Emergency Powers Act
The roseate spoonbill, which typically lives in the Gulf Coast region, escaped from a zoo or is...
Rare pink water bird lands in Michigan, delighting public
Alaska health officials discuss delta variant concerns, higher case counts
Experts say there are far more than 3 Delta variant COVID-19 cases in mid-Michigan

Latest News

MSU community remembers Mike Sadler
MSU community remembers Mike Sadler
Positive Parenting: Helping girls with disabilities get jobs
Positive Parenting: Helping girls with disabilities get jobs
LPD hosting teen leadership institute
LPD hosting teen leadership institute
Shiawassee County commissioners are under fire for awarding hazard pay to themselves.
Three Shiawassee County commissioners plan to return bonuses