Advertisement

Michigan Olympians in Tokyo

(KWTX)
By Natalie Kerwin
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (WILX) - More than 11,000 athletes from 206 nations will be competing in the 2020 Olympics. And there are some Michigan athletes in Tokyo.

Taylor Manson is a track and field athlete from East Lansing. She told News 10 about the moment she found out she would be competing in the Olympics.

“[They said] ‘We’re taking you guys to Tokyo’ and I was just kind of like... I was really shocked!” Manson said.

She’s one of the 21 Olympians with ties to the state of Michigan.

Jerami Grant plays for Team USA Basketball and the Detroit Pistons.

“I was blessed when I got the call,” Grant said. “I love to play the game, that’s why I’m here. I was excited! I told my family and everyone’s really excited for me.” Each athlete received a lifechanging phone call. All already lucky to compete or be from the mitten state, but now to the big stage.

Tori Franklin is a former MSU Track and Field Athlete.

Franklin said, “It’s exciting. Things are really starting to settle in where I’m realizing that I’m an Olympian.”

That realization has spread across to the following 21 Michigan Olympians.

Competing in basketball: Devin Booker, Draymond Green, Jerami Grant and Shay Colley.

In rowing: Ellen Tomek, Grace Luczak and Katelin Guregian.

In swimming: Allison Schmitt, Annie Lazer and Catie Deloof.

In track and field: Anavia Battle, Donald Scott, Grant Fisher, Jasmine Moore, Mason Ferlic, Steven Bastien, Taylor Manson and Tori Franklin.

Competing in cycling: Hannah Roberts.

Softball: Amanda Chidister.

Weightlifting: Katie Nye. It’s an exciting time for all of them, finally being able to compete and hoping to bring home the gold.

Manson said, “It’s kind of crazy to say that I’ll be an Olympian. Like, I am an Olympian, but it feels amazing. It’s so hard to get to this point so I feel really accomplished.”

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

UPDATE: Luke Combs gift to families of three lost at Faster Horses means more than some realize
Luke Combs pays for funeral expenses for men who died at Faster Horses
Meridian PD
Meridian Township Police requesting help in finding this subject
Eaton Rapids resident Christian Hisler wembarks on his 3,600 mile unicycle ride
Eaton Rapids man on a one-wheel cross-country trip
Owosso welcomes back a hometown hero

Latest News

Big Ten football media day kicks off - Fred Thursday
Harbaugh delighted to have crowds back at The Big House
Big Ten football media day kicks off - Fred Thursday
Big Ten football media day kicks off - Fred Heumann talks Harbaugh and The Big House
Remembering football players Mike Sadler and Sam Foltz
Remembering Mike Sadler’s legacy five years later
Kirk Carley, of Milwaukee, right, holds up a deer statue during a parade celebrating the...
Milwaukee Celebrates With Big Parade