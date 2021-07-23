Michigan Olympians in Tokyo

TOKYO (WILX) - More than 11,000 athletes from 206 nations will be competing in the 2020 Olympics. And there are some Michigan athletes in Tokyo.

Taylor Manson is a track and field athlete from East Lansing. She told News 10 about the moment she found out she would be competing in the Olympics.

“[They said] ‘We’re taking you guys to Tokyo’ and I was just kind of like... I was really shocked!” Manson said.

She’s one of the 21 Olympians with ties to the state of Michigan.

Jerami Grant plays for Team USA Basketball and the Detroit Pistons.

“I was blessed when I got the call,” Grant said. “I love to play the game, that’s why I’m here. I was excited! I told my family and everyone’s really excited for me.” Each athlete received a lifechanging phone call. All already lucky to compete or be from the mitten state, but now to the big stage.

Tori Franklin is a former MSU Track and Field Athlete.

Franklin said, “It’s exciting. Things are really starting to settle in where I’m realizing that I’m an Olympian.”

That realization has spread across to the following 21 Michigan Olympians.

Competing in basketball: Devin Booker, Draymond Green, Jerami Grant and Shay Colley.

In rowing: Ellen Tomek, Grace Luczak and Katelin Guregian.

In swimming: Allison Schmitt, Annie Lazer and Catie Deloof.

In track and field: Anavia Battle, Donald Scott, Grant Fisher, Jasmine Moore, Mason Ferlic, Steven Bastien, Taylor Manson and Tori Franklin.

Competing in cycling: Hannah Roberts.

Softball: Amanda Chidister.

Weightlifting: Katie Nye. It’s an exciting time for all of them, finally being able to compete and hoping to bring home the gold.

Manson said, “It’s kind of crazy to say that I’ll be an Olympian. Like, I am an Olympian, but it feels amazing. It’s so hard to get to this point so I feel really accomplished.”

