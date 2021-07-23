Man arraigned in connection with Jackson stabbing death

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A man was arraigned Friday in connection with the stabbing death in Jackson on Wednesday, July 14.

Police arrived to the intersection of Williams Street and Mason Street on July 14th where they found 35-year-old Patrick Perry dead in the street. After investigating police arrested Brown in connection with the death. His bond was set at one million dollars.

Clark Brown has been arraigned on a charge of open murder. That carries a maximum penalty of life in prison.

He’s due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 5.

