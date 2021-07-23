Lansing Police hold teen leadership event

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Local teens are getting a helping hand from law enforcement. The Lansing Police Department has partnered with Peckham Youth Services to host their “Teen Leadership Institute.”

The program began Thursday and will return Friday.

At Peckham, leaders of the gang resistance education and training program leaders spoke about the progress they’re making with Lansing teens. The program brings in troubled teens and introduces them to police officers in order to show they aren’t a threat.

Throughout their time they become friends with the officers. Part of the initiative is to also get them involved in extracurricular activities.

According to Parks and Recreation Director Brett Kaschinske, it helps keep them off the street and doing something productive.

“When you’re not at work and you’re not at school we want you involved in healthy activities that bring community together around recreation,” Kaschinske said. “Around a sport that say is world-wide, like soccer, that that would be the glue that brings us all together.”

According to Lansing Police Captain Rodney Anderson, this program has been an effective tool in helping decrease violence among teens.

He says it also shows them a better way to live their lives.

Thursday the teens were able to hear from a 2019 graduate of the program who brought encouragement to the young people.

Friday’s event will start at 3:15 p.m.

