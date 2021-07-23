Advertisement

Lansing mayoral candidate profile: Melissa Huber

By Kylie Khan
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 8:11 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Melissa Huber says she wants to see growth in all areas of the City of Lansing.

“We’ve seen a lot of investment downtown, but we haven’t seen a lot in our neighborhoods and people haven’t been getting their fair share from the city,” she said.

Huber, a psychologist and community activist, says she’s concerned about how the city is using federal grant money designated for neighborhoods.

“The funding is really only used for temporary purposes and just for band aids. It’s not solving the problems,” said Huber.

She specifically points to the Homeowner Rehabilitation program which helps homeowners with repairs.

Huber says some of the work done by city-approved contractors hasn’t been up to par.

“In terms of using our money in sound ways that give us a good return on investment and are being used wisely, definitely I’m very concerned about how we’ve been using our federal funds in ways that really aren’t necessarily helping people in the long run,” she said.

She also believes residents are treated differently based on where they live in the city.

“We need to change the culture of City Hall so that people are respected no matter where they come from and they get the same kind of services,” said Huber.

To help improve those services, Huber wants to make sure residents are heard.

“One of the things I would implement as well is a customer satisfaction ratings and surveys so that when you do get services, we need to know how well that went for you,” she said.

Huber says her history of service in the community gives her a unique perspective.

“I’m someone that has a unique set of skills as a researcher, as someone who’s worked on policy for the state and local issues, someone who’s run a nonprofit and someone who’s helped a family business. So I feel like I understand a lot of sectors in our community,” she said.

