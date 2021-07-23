Harbaugh delighted to have crowds back at The Big House

INDIANAPOLIS (WILX) - While Michigan State isn’t set to take the stage until Friday, its rival Michigan had its shot in front of the media today.

It’s going to be a new environment at the Big House this year.

Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren announced Thursday morning that the COVID-19 protocols are going to be up to each individual state, but how many fans are in each stadium is still to be determined.

In the state of Michigan, it is all clear to have full capacity. That means the Big House should be jam packed for the opener on Sept. 4 against Western Michigan.

That was welcome news to coach Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan players who were on hand for media day in Indianapolis Thursday.

Linebacker Aidan Hutchinson said, “I can’t wait. I can’t wait. Just give me an opportunity with 110,000 at the Big House? You’ll see what I can do with it.”

“There’s something about running out of the tunnel. At any stadium,” Harbaugh said. “But the Big House-- maybe I’m just partial that way-- but you come out of there and you touch that banner, you feel the roar.”

Harbaugh added later that oftentimes games last year with no one in the stands last year felt like a practice.

That won’t be the case this year if things go as expected.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.