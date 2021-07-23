Food truck rally rolls into Northwest Community Schools

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Northwest Community School students have big plans for their teams, clubs and events, but raising money in the last year has been a challenge.

“A lot of our clubs athletics our arts and our leadership program hasn’t been able to fundraise due to COVID-19,” said Emily Stepke, Special Education Teacher at Northwest High School.

Partnering with sponsors like Consumers Energy and the food truck app FoodEaze, the schools planned a number of food truck rallies.

The Jackson community made the first event in June a success, even selling out some of the trucks.

“We definitely have a wide variety of trucks for people to enjoy so there’s something for everyone and that’s something that people truly enjoy about coming to our event the community aspect, the socialization, the trying of different foods,” said Katie Christner, English Teacher at Northwest High School.

Over 15 different vendors have been invited to the July rally.

Students will also be volunteering at the rallies.

Entry to the event from 11am-4pm is free.

Admission on the FoodEaze app, after 4pm is $3 per person, or $5 cash all times at the door.

You can find more information on Facebook event page here.

