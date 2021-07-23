Experts warn of another mosquito surge

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Experts are warning another surge of mosquitoes could come to Mid-Michigan.

Michigan State University Entomology Professor, Edward Walker said, “We’re going to have summer rainfall patterns and some rainstorm events that will inundate the same grassy areas that flood and produce the mosquitoes that are biting us now.”

Howard Russell another MSU professor sprays his yard in Mason with mosquito repellent. He said its worth the investment. “I keep spraying because if I didn’t we would have to be totally wrapped up in clothing when we’re outside,” said Russell.

In areas that aren’t sprayed Russell and his wife bundle up in clothing. He said, “When my wife and I walk the dog we wear jeans, raincoats or long sleeve shirts that are sprayed with deet, headnets we use, we keep our hands in our pockets.”

While people spray their lawns with a repellent some mosquitoes could still linger around. It’s not because the spray isn’t working, it’s because it’s only a temporary fix. Walker said, “It can reduce the problem temporarily but of course fairly quickly if your neighbors don’t do that kind of thing you’ll get reinvasion over the next several days.”

And if you’re hiring someone to take care of mosquitoes in your yard the Department of Agriculture has a warning about fraudsters posing as professional companies. Experts say to always make sure the company is licensed through the state and provides the name of the pesticide they’re using, the time and date they’re applying it, a description of the pests they’re trying to target, and a list of warnings and risks about the pesticides.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.