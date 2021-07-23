Advertisement

Engineer: Avenue next to collapsed Florida condo could fail

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — An engineer hired to help figure out why a South Florida condominium collapsed last month is warning officials that it still might not be safe enough to reopen the avenue out front.

Structural engineer Allyn Kilsheimer warned officials in a letter on Thursday that Collins Avenue could crumble.

All that remains of the Champlain building are the walls of the underground parking garage around a hollowed-out foundation.

Kilsheimer says that traffic could cause the nearby wall to fail and parts of the street to collapse. Miami-Dade officials say they’ll shore up the walls before fully opening the main thoroughfare for beachfront cities.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luke Combs pays for funeral expenses for men who died at Faster Horses
Meridian PD
Meridian Township Police requesting help in finding this subject
Eaton Rapids resident Christian Hisler wembarks on his 3,600 mile unicycle ride
Eaton Rapids man on a one-wheel cross-country trip
UPDATE: Luke Combs gift to families of three lost at Faster Horses means more than some realize
Owosso welcomes back a hometown hero

Latest News

Justice Department won’t probe Michigan nursing home deaths
In My View 7/23/2021: Harbaugh knows the fans are frustrated
Japan spent billions to prepare for the Summer Games. Then came the pandemic, forcing them to...
Olympics: View of Tokyo venues from the sky
President Joe Biden says his COVID response team is determining whether new mask...
COVID: White House considers mask recommendations