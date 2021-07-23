Advertisement

Cleveland Indians changing name to Cleveland Guardians

The "Diamond C" logo is an evolution of the team's classic Block C logo.
The "Diamond C" logo is an evolution of the team's classic Block C logo.(Source: Cleveland Guardians)
By Rachel Hyams
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday, the team officially announced the name change to the organization, in a video released on Twitter this morning.

In December, the Indians announced they would change their name, although at the time didn’t commit to an official timeline or idea of what the name would be.

The Cleveland MLB franchise has been known as the Indians since 1915 and the new name change will replace the old one at the end of the 2021 MLB season.

This change comes from institutions and teams permanently starting to drop logos and names considered offensive to Native Americans.

Tom Hanks narrated the video and said:

Together we stand with all who understand what it means to be born and built from the land – because this is the city we love and the game we believe in. And together, we are all Cleveland Guardians.”

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

