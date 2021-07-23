City of Flint declares state of emergency against rising gun violence

FLINT, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Flint is taking action in response to a significant rise in shootings, with Mayor Sheldon Neeley declaring a state of emergency against gun violence during a press conference on Friday.

Standing outside Flint City Hall, Neeley said the city will be hiring at least 20 more law enforcement positions as well as an unspecified amount of fire personnel.

The city has seen 158 nonfatal shooting in 2021, nearly doubling the number from 2020. Homicides are also up by nearly 30%, however it’s unclear how much of the difference is the result of pandemic closures throughout 2020, which would necessarily have reduced interactions between people.

The mayor’s plan includes making investments into community resource centers as well as to award grants to community-run crime watchers. In addition the Flint Police Department is requesting $304,000 from the city for a three month lease on a helicopter.

