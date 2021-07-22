Advertisement

West Nile virus detected in mosquitoes in Kent County

(KGNS)
By Rachel Hyams
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitoes in Kent County.

The discovery was made during ongoing surveillance and testing conducted by the department and is not a human case. The Kent County Health Department (KCHD) made the discovery after testing pools of mosquitoes that were trapped in the 49506 ZIP code.

“This discovery is important because it lets us know that this season’s mosquitoes are now carrying the virus and it could spread to humans,” Kent County Health Department epidemiologist Paul Bellamy said in a Thursday statement.

This virus does not have a cure or a vaccine.

“It is important for people to take precautions to prevent mosquito bites as much as possible,” said Bellamy.

The department provided the following tips to avoid the virus:

  • Wear a mosquito repellant that contains 10 to 35 percent DEET.
  • Wear light colored clothing and stay indoors during dusk to reduce your risk of being bitten.

Only 20% of those infected will develop symptoms like headache, body aches, joint pain, vomiting, diarrhea or rash.

